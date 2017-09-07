Reader's View: Vote out pro-sulfide mining councilors

Instead, I'll be voting for Tom Furman in the 4th District and for Rich Updegrove and Janet Kennedy At Large. They are on record supporting the resolution and for protecting our water quality.

Our city is the largest downstream from the proposed mine at the head of the St. Louis River watershed that feeds into Lake Superior. Because of the geography, Duluth has much more at stake than the state in general. How can supposedly experienced, responsible city leaders turn blind eyes and leave it to others to advocate for what's in Duluth's best interests?

For Filipovich, Hanson, and Russ to fail to take a stand on an issue that could negatively impact health and quality of life was naïve at best and called into question their judgment.

Lee Witte

Duluth