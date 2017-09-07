Reader's View: Gorham committed to quality education

Gorham is committed to ensuring that each student will receive a quality public education. He already is a dedicated public servant in his role as a public health nurse in our schools, and he clearly exhibits an understanding of the shared vested interest every member of the Duluth community should have in our public schools.

This is why I am voting for Josh Gorham for an At Large seat on the Duluth School Board, and this is why you should vote for him, too.

Jarod Champeaux

Duluth