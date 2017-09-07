Reader's View: Filipovich would make Duluth more walkable

For the past century, the U.S. has engaged in a massive experiment in car-centered urban development, and the outcome has been mixed. Laws and traffic patterns have changed to shove pedestrians onto under-maintained sidewalks at the road margins and to give priority to the automobile. The focus on cars has enabled the development of more single-family homes in spacious lots, but it also has taken its toll on the elderly, the young, the disabled, and those who cannot afford a car to get around.

In Duluth, as in most American cities, significant urban acreage has turned into treeless, unsightly parking lots.

Duluth can do a lot to become a more walkable city through improvements in street design and incentives for more sustainable, higher-density development in the urban core. As a city councilor, Filipovich has been furthering the discussion and listening to those challenging the car-centric paradigm.

Please join in me in supporting Zack Filipovich in his run for a second term.

John Schwetman

Duluth