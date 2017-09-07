Reader's View: Updegrove a role model for young Duluthians

His door sign said, "Dr. Updegrove."

"Lucky students," I thought — "top-of-the-line education in high school."

Walking through the door, I noticed the desks in a circle, facing each other for discussions, not lectures. The walls were strewn with inspirational posters of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and other greats. In typical substitute fashion, he presented students with a film. But to my delight, it was a documentary on Sen. Paul Wellstone. I asked his students what they thought of their professor and received unanimous positive reviews. (That never happens. Seriously.)

What does this tell you about Updegrove? He's intelligent, inclusive, inspiring, and a valuable role model to our young adults .

When I speak to voters about him, I say he wants his two children to make Duluth their permanent home. He's invested in Duluth's future.

What an incredible opportunity we have as Duluthians to support a progressive leader who'll stand up for inclusiveness and equity among working and young people in our community.

Bridgit Maruska

Duluth