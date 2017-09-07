GREAT INDOORS: Honey, I shrunk the apple pie

But the question is: what do you make with all of those apples? I found a really cute idea on Pinterest that allows you to enjoy the taste of apple pie without the hassle and mess of baking one. Apple Pie Cookies are cute, yummy and portable. (Don't you think it's easier to pop a cookie rather than a piece of pie into a lunchbox?)

The lattice crust gives the look of an authentic apple pie and the filling is the same as you'd make for a real pie. (The recipe below calls for canned pie filling but, since it is harvest time, you can certainly substitute your favorite homemade pie filling recipe.) The cookies taste great with light and fluffy cinnamon whipped cream or — if you have a little more time — top it with No Churn Salted Caramel Swirl Ice Cream. This is such an easy way to make homemade ice cream without an ice cream maker.

Check out the video to see how it's done.

Fall just got way yummier!

Apple Pie Cookies (with Cinnamon Whipped Cream or No Churn Salted Caramel Swirl Ice Cream)

Serves 16

Cookie ingredients

2 refrigerated pre-made pie crusts

1 (21-ounce) can apple pie filling (or your favorite homemade filling)

1 egg

Cinnamon and raw (turbinado) sugar for topping

Cinnamon whipped cream:

¾ cup heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon sugar

1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon vanilla extract

Ice cream ingredients

1 pint heavy cream

14 ounces sweetened condensed milk

½ cup caramel, plus more for garnish

1 teaspoon sea salt, plus more for garnish

Directions

If you choose to serve cookies with the ice cream, start by making ice cream a day in advance. In a large bowl — using the whisk attachment of an electric mixer — whip the heavy cream. Starting on a low speed and slowly increasing to high speed, whip until the cream forms stiff peaks. Using a spatula, fold in condensed milk and stir until well-combined. Fold in caramel and sea salt. Pour into a freezer-safe container. Top with drizzle of caramel and gently drag spatula through it to make swirls. Top with sprinkling of sea salt. Cover with an airtight lid and place in freezer for at least 8 hours, preferably overnight.

To make cookies, preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Pour apple pie filling into a medium bowl and, using two knives, slice the apples up until the filling is a rough puree with only small chunks. Unroll one pie crust onto counter. Spread a thin layer of apple pie filling over the top, right up to the edges. You won't use all of the filling but likely most of it (probably about ½ cup left over). Slice the other pie crust into ½-inch strips. Using the strips of pie crust, weave a lattice crust over the top of the apple pie filling. Cut circles out using a cookie cutter or the top of a cup. Place the circles on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

In a small bowl, whisk together one egg with a splash water. Using a pastry brush,top each cookie with a small amount of egg wash. Sprinkle cinnamon and raw sugar on top of each cookie, then bake for 10 to 15 minutes, until the lattice crust is golden brown.

Meanwhile, make your cinnamon whipped cream by mixing heavy whipping cream, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla until cream forms stiff peaks. Remove the cookies from the oven, let them cool and serve with cinnamon whipped cream or ice cream.

Recipes altered from The Garlic Diaries and Stress Baking.