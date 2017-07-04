Mostly we watch American television. There's just more over there. Some of it is total crap; but with careful picking, there are gems. We're proud Canadians but not stupid ones.

Lately, Canadians have taken to American reality TV. Not the Kardashians or "Survivor," but CNN, MSNBC and Fox News. America has played its Trump card, and we are hooked. People can agree or disagree on U.S. President Donald Trump's direction and policies, but he clearly is the most dangerously entertaining show on TV today.

On our side of the border, we all know how closely our and your economies are linked. We don't have to live by your laws, but we are your economic siblings, and you are our big brother. That doesn't bother us a bit because we like our big brother, though sometimes he's a bit pushy. That's what big brothers are. We've lived our 150 years of confederation knowing you Americans were there. We still like most of you.

But our fascination with all things American, including TV, now is becoming the worry of seeing a sibling upset. Since 9/11 you seem understandably defensive, and you've lost some the smile you used to have. Your vast country now seems to have two moods, two conflicting moods, and that worries us, for we always considered America our one loved but loud big brother.

We, too, in Canada, have gone through our right- and left-wing vitriol. We had a revolution in Quebec only a few years ago. We survived bruised and tattered as an older, wiser country for our tribulation. Ours was more complicated than yours, for it had to do with finding common ground between two founding cultures: French and English. We seem to have found common ground.

You must do the same.

Do not hate those of different political loyalties; they are Americans, too. That is your precious and powerful common ground.

Do not succumb to the divide-and-conquer attitudes of your political parties. The parties only are looking for power.

Governments serve the people, not vice versa. Be happy with what you, altogether, are: one country, indivisible. And demand your government does the same.

Do not divide yourselves from each other. E Pluribus Unum.

Philip Vinokuroff lives in Morrisburg, Ontario, Canada.