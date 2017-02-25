Just before that conversation, I spent a couple hours talking to aspiring enemies of the people from the University of Texas Enemies of the People School. A half-dozen of them had come to interview for the one-year fellowships we award to young enemies who are interested in working for us.

One enemy of the people mentioned she takes a full class schedule, has a leadership role at the student newspaper and logs 20 hours a week at a news organization in Austin, Texas. I asked whether she came from a family of enemies of the people, and she said yes, as a matter of fact, her mother was an enemy of the people, but she died a couple of months earlier. I said I was sorry, and she said, "It's OK," but I knew it was not OK and never will be OK.

In my job, I oversee about 250 enemies of the people. We have enemies of the people who make maps, cover high school baseball, send tweets about the Dallas Cowboys, assign book reviews, critique restaurants, track North Texas home prices, and write profiles of tech entrepreneurs. One enemy of the people spends his days talking to grieving families and carefully crafting the stories of the dead.

A couple of our enemies of the people reported last year that state's child-abuse investigators weren't checking on kids in a timely way. One child was murdered before anybody could stop it. The enemies of the people got the state to spend more money on investigators to make the kids safer.

I work with gay enemies of the people, Christian enemies of the people, Jewish enemies of the people, Muslim enemies of the people and atheist enemies of the people. Some enemies are adopted. Some adopt dogs. Many wear glasses.

Enemies of the people, being people, have biases. They try not to let the biases show in their work, but sometimes it happens.

Times are hard in our business. Recently I had to tell 50 enemies of the people that I will soon have jobs for only 30 of them. We interviewed all of them for the available positions, and one after another, they said, "I do a good job, but so does the enemy of the people who sits next to me, so you need to be sure to keep him."

When an enemy of the people leaves us, we give sad, awkward speeches and eat cake.

On a recent Friday, an enemy of the people made a mistake in a headline. For a lot of enemies, making a mistake is the only thing worse than hearing they'll be among 50 people eligible for 30 jobs. I've seen enemies of the people cry, literally cry, about spelling a name wrong. On Saturday we corrected the error.

Enemies of the people cover the justice system. They write about the teachers who educate your children and the doctors who treat your illnesses. Enemies of the people warn you about greedy garage-door companies and lousy customer-service departments. An enemy of the people reports on the property tax rate you pay.

Enemies of the people spend long hours monitoring public meetings so they can tell you what the government is doing with your money and in your name.

We have enemies of the American people who cover the nation's most powerful and important leader, too, bearing witness to everything he says. Enemies of the people understand the importance of choosing the right words because they know the damage the wrong words can do.