Reader's view: They lost election, now losing their minds

The media's latest compulsion is fact-checking Trump. The catchphrase "fact-check" is used to give people the impression everything is on the up and up. But these fact-checkers are just as anti-Trump and as biased against him as the networks and newspapers for which they work. They nitpick and parse every word Trump says and then give it a little spin, and the story is more misleading and does not resemble what Trump said originally. They are swinging at every pitch.

On the flip side, the media refers to the actions of Democrat rioters as peaceful protests, the "peaceful" a misnomer. In the real world, arson, looting and criminal damage to property are not protected under the First Amendment.

The party of peace and love turned Portland, Ore., into downtown Beirut with a $1 million riot in November. There was not much media coverage of it. If you blinked, you missed it.

Then the party of tolerance threatened 16-year-old singer Jackie Evancho for singing at Trump`s inauguration. After receiving death threats, blind tenor Andrea Bocelli and others backed out of Trump`s inauguration. Can you feel the love?

The Democrats lost the election — now they are losing their minds. Mayhem one day, sob stories the next, clownish behavior always. The swamp is being drained: Smell the stink.

Larry Hendrickson

Soudan