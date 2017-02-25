Reader's view: Rioting not the way of democracy
Politics is a contact sport, but the one who coined that phrase probably didn't plan on the Democratic Party carrying it out to its literal meaning with followers who riot, destroy property, and injure people in the name of democracy.
The efforts to destroy the new president are beyond the pale of what the Founding Fathers had in mind for the transition of power in a new nation. Burning cars, smashing windows, destroying private property, and hurting people are not part of the democratic way — but now seem to be part of the Democratic Party's way. No matter how the Democrats spin it, without a doubt, they own it.
Clyde Nelson
Duluth