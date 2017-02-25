Growing up, my father was an operator on the Aerial Lift Bridge, and my mom stayed home until I was in junior high. My older brother was in the Navy, and my younger brother was in grade school. We lived in a blue-collar, working-class neighborhood.

I was ignorant of folks being different from me — Duluth always has been very homogeneous — but I was not raised with prejudice. I had a darker-skinned friend in seventh grade, and I eventually discovered her family was French Canadian and Native American.

My parents were high school graduates only but were voracious readers and loved all music: opera on the radio every Saturday, and Nat King Cole and Perry Como records played one after another.

When I was 9, we got a black-and-white TV. Mom and I fell in love with Harry Belafonte, Sidney Poitier and Elvis Presley.

The only criteria during my dating years was that I find my equal in intellect and curiosity. My senior year, I met and fell in love with a college man from Superior who played in a rock band and whose hair was longer than mine. Until my parents also fell in love with him, there was a bit of trepidation about that particular choice.

Religion wasn't an issue in my house because my dad was Catholic (as was most of my neighborhood) and my mom and us three kids were Lutheran.

My parents were close friends with a Jewish family which was part of a Duluth furrier company. Nothing about our families seemed different.

Ability and disability weren't uncomfortable issues, either. Our neighborhood had a lovely young man born with Down Syndrome. He was raised at home like the rest of us kids.

My younger brother turned out to be extremely intelligent. Trust me, life is not comfortable for folks like him. In his 40s, he took his own life.

I was raised comfortably into the non-heterosexual world for three reasons. One, my folks knew two couples we saw often, one a man and a wife with kids and the other the wife's sister and her female "roommate." They were all the same to me. Two, my French-Canadian relatives visited every year from Ontario, and they hugged and kissed everyone on cheeks and lips. And three, by high school, I had my first gay male friend.

So, what are my prejudices, my dark side? I don't like lazy people who won't try to do the most they can with what they have. I don't like those who play the role of victim and constantly manipulate others to their own ends. I'm uncomfortable around extremely religious (in the traditional sense) people because I don't need to be saved, and I don't think there is one true god who must approve of me. And — and this is my greatest prejudice — I have no patience for people blindly prejudiced against anyone different than them.

I cannot understand folks who close their minds and their hearts to others. In my narrow prejudice, I struggle with people who are not curious and who are limited by fears that other folks taught them.

That is my dark side. What is yours?