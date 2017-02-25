Little things make a big difference with gardening

All of our thumbs turn green when we do many small, simple things properly. I was reminded of this recently while working with our houseplants. I noticed two spider plants that had been started at the same time a year ago, but now they look very different.

The plant that received attentive care, repotting, fertilizer during active growth and timely watering had grown larger than the similar plant that received a bare minimum of care instead of purposeful attention.

Even more dramatic were two African violets started identically from leaf cuttings last year. Their current size is much different. The smaller plant was watered as needed, but not treated with special focus. The larger plant received attentive care by fertilizing, monitoring closely for timely moisture needs and moving to preferential light. Details made a difference and the larger violet is ready for division.

Here are 30 items for everyone's green thumb checklist.

1. A can-do attitude is a key to success with plants.

2. A few minutes a day working with plants develops an awareness of how they're doing and what they need.

3. Plants are like pets because both depend on their owners and become healthier if given joyful attention instead of minimum maintenance.

4. Approaching gardening and plants with a sense of curiosity and close observation develops an instinct for plant care.

5. Plants often communicate their needs, if we watch for the signs.

6. Periods of active growth signal houseplants' need for fertilizer, which usually coincides with lengthening days in March through September.

7. If houseplant soil has settled leaving a deep "headspace," add fresh soil so only about one-half inch remains. Plants sitting in a deep well don't seem to grow as profusely.

8. Cultivate hard-packed houseplant soil with a fork to incorporate oxygen.

9. Empty excess pot drainage soon after watering to prevent reabsorption of this "leachate," which often contains excess salts.

10. When shopping for potting mix, beware of bargain brands in bags that are heavy for their size. They're usually poor quality.

11. Always moisten potting mix before using indoors or outdoors. Roots resent contact with dry soil when transplanting. Watering after planting is also easier if mix is premoistened.

12. Fertilizer provides nutrition to keep healthy plants vigorous. It isn't medicine for plants ailing from other causes.

13. Lettuce, radish, carrot, spinach, beets and other vegetables that come up thickly are best thinned quickly to about one inch apart.

14. Tomato diseases are best controlled preventatively, and can be difficult once symptoms appear.

15. To prevent tomato diseases, start with resistant varieties and use soil soaker hoses instead of overhead sprinkling.

16. Reduce blossom end rot by mulching around tomato plants in late June after soil has warmed. Mulching too early keeps soil adversely cool.

17. Clear plastic mulch warms the soil more quickly than black plastic for speedier crops of melons, squash, tomato and cucumber.

18. Home landscapes can be improved by creating a pleasing, eye-catching focal point at the front entrance with groups of flowering containers, flower beds or specimen shrubs.

19. Curved lines in landscapes are more naturally pleasing than rigid, straight lines.

20. Landscapes can be refreshed by creating a neat, crisp edge between lawn and shrub borders.

21. Newly planted trees in heavy clay soil can be killed from too-frequent watering. Check by scraping aside the top inch of rootball soil. If dark and moist, don't water.

22. Some newly planted trees are damaged from allowing the rootball to become so dry that irreversible wilting occurs.

23. Grass growing up to the trunk greatly slows the growth rate of newly planted trees. Apply mulch three inches thick in a three-feet diameter circle.

24. Before planting trees and shrubs, make four vertical slices through the root ball to sever circling roots.

25. Locate the widened tree trunk flare above soil line to avoid problems from too-deep planting.

26. Locate pockets of annual flowers among perennials to bridge the gaps as various perennial types bloom and fade.

27. Most perennial flowers grow more profusely if generous amounts of organic material are added to soil, especially shade-loving types.

28. Fertilizing lawns in early spring has been shown to stress grass by overstimulating it earlier than is healthy. Waiting until Memorial Day creates a healthier lawn, demonstrated by university research.

29. It's best to water lawns, flowers and vegetables first thing in the morning, so sunlight quickly dries foliage which helps prevent diseases.

30. Gardening failures are beneficial, because we can learn from them.

Don Kinzler, a lifelong gardener, worked as an NDSU Extension horticulturist and owned Kinzler's Greenhouse in Fargo. Readers can reach him at forumgrowingtogether@hotmail.com.

He also blogs at growingtogether.areavoices.com.