Thanks to hunter-conservationists like Roosevelt, places like the BWCAW truly have become the "estate" of the average American. In the words of Minnesota Backcountry Hunters & Anglers board member Lukas Leaf: "The Boundary Waters consists of more than 1 million acres of protected public lands with 1,200 miles of canoe routes and 2,000 designated campsites. It is also home to some of the best fishing and hunting in the world and is America's most visited wilderness area."

Gladly, in December, President Barack Obama's administration rejected a Chilean-owned sulfide mining company's effort to renew 50-year-old leases adjacent to the Boundary Waters and Voyageurs National Park and took additional steps to protect the BWCAW from this dangerous form of mining. That decision was a victory for every Minnesotan who cares about preserving clean water, clean air, and wild public lands.

Unfortunately, today, this public estate, set aside for the enjoyment of all Americans, is being put at risk by a few misguided sulfide mining proponents. As explained by U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, DFL-Minn., "I am deeply disappointed that my colleague, Rep. Rick Nolan, is now asking the Trump administration to reverse the Obama administration's decision and once again put our Boundary Waters at risk."

The parent company of Twin Metals, Antofagasta, recently was fined $23 million for environmental issues in its own country of Chile. In the words of Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Dave Frederickson in January 2013: "In Minnesota, water is our currency, and we can't walk away from that. We are a headwaters state and we have an ethical and moral obligation to care for that water."

Recently, near Butte, Mont., throngs of geese landed in an abandoned sulfide mine, Berkeley Pit, a 50 billion-gallon toxic stew that is part of the nation's largest Superfund site. At least 3,000 geese died. And now poisonous water from the pit is putting Butte's groundwater at risk. Former Montana state lawmaker Fritz Daily said in the Jan. 23 Great Falls Tribune, "I'm talking about the environmental future of this town, I'm talking about the economic future of this town, and I'm talking about the social future of this town."

The same can be said of northern Minnesota if proposed sulfide mines are allowed to proceed. In the words of Lukas Leaf, "Any pollution from the proposed copper mines would flow directly into the heart of the Boundary Waters in the form of sulfuric acid and ferric hydroxide ... for more than 500 years. The small upside of a few temporary jobs is far outweighed by the potential damage that could occur. To date, we have more than 74,000 signatures on our petition to stop the mines."

In his day, Theodore Roosevelt spoke out vigorously against industries that, in his words, were out to "skin" the American landscape. Such is the case with foreign-owned sulfide mining conglomerates here in Minnesota. As Minnesota Backcountry Hunters & Anglers co-chairman Erik Jensen said, "It would be foolish to put the Boundary Waters' future in the hands of a foreign company using hard-rock mining methods that have left irreparable harm wherever they have been tried."

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Commissioner John Linc Stine, quoted in the Jan. 25 News Tribune, said, "What we do on the land is reflected in the water." Given the undeniable threat to our waterways, watershed and wild public lands posed by proposed sulfide mining operations, the Minnesota Backcountry Hunters & Anglers ask Rep. Nolan to follow in Roosevelt's footsteps and protect the BWCAW for future generation of hunters, anglers and all Minnesotans.

David Lien of Colorado Springs, Colo., and formerly of Grand Rapids, is a former Air Force officer, co-chairman of the Minnesota Backcountry Hunters & Anglers (backcountryhunters. org), and the author of "Hunting for Experience II: Tales of Hunting & Habitat Conservation." He urges readers to learn more at SportsmenForTheBoundaryWaters.org.