Reader's view: Trump undoing all international relationships

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump closed immigration to the citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

And it has begun. As I write this, people already on planes are held by customs agents. Others aren't allowed to leave. If you're old enough to have heard about the shipload of Jews turned away from American ports and the eventual fate, the parallel is clear.

Perhaps it's harder to see the connection between this sacred day and the day Trump signed an executive order stopping immigration from nations with majorities of one religious group. It seemed nothing more than to show Trump and his gang hold the power and won't be influenced by even the most common and decent social norms.

I agree with those who describe Trump as narcissist, bully, racist, and misogynist. Even more worrisome are signs he might also be a sociopathic. He seems not to care for people or their suffering. He seems to want to tear down the social order. To him, it seems, all international relationships built since the end of World War II mean nothing, except that they can be broken and replaced. He seems gleeful at the prospect of the European Union breaking apart while he starts a trade war with China and turns Mexico into an enemy on our border.

Meanwhile, Russia seems his favored nation. If Trump succeeds, chaos and misery are in our future.

Tom Griggs

Duluth