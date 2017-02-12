Reader's view: Diverse views missing in broader society
I couldn't help but notice that in David McGrath's complaint about the lack of diversity for news columnists in his English 1102 textbook (Local View: "In denial over racial injustice? Embrace new terminology," Feb. 6), there was not a woman named among either the white columnists included or the black columnists that weren't. Oversight? Maybe.
But I think a more realistic reason is that in both cases the lack of diversity is a reflection of the lack of diversity of influence in our broader society. White male polemicists like Nicholas Kristof and Charles Krauthammer are taken seriously as mainstream while diverse voices are treated as marginal, only important as alternatives. One is steak, the other spice.
Ross Williams
Grand Rapids