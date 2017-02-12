Reader's view: Woman's Club alive and well

It is a private social club established in 1927 with nonprofit tax designation. We have about 200 members and always welcome more. Some play bridge and other card games. Others, including me, do not. We host lunches and Friday programs with musicians, historians, world travelers, authors, and others. We also host a book club, plan events, and take field trips.

Our chef is a member of the Arrowhead Professional Chefs group and participates in the group's spring brunch, which makes a large donation to the food shelf. We encourage members to host celebrations for families and guests.

In July, the News Tribune published a photo of our historic clubhouse with the headline, "Last meeting for Duluth women's group." The story was about the Twentieth Century Club, which met in our clubhouse. But many were left with the erroneous impression our club was closing. I heard that again recently from my hairdresser.

That's not at all the case. The Duluth Woman's Club is alive and well. Unfortunately, our numbers of events have dropped precipitously. We suspect it's a result of the confusion.

Here's what we are not: We are not a bunch of uppity old bats with nothing else to do. We aren't political. We exclude no one. And we're not unfriendly.

This is who we are: congenial women who enjoy making friends from diverse backgrounds. We're active in the community, participating in philanthropic events such as Salvation Army bell ringing, the WDSE fundraiser, and drives for the women's shelter.

We currently are offering prospective members two-months-free trial memberships. I promise a hearty welcome.

Ellie Dryer

Duluth