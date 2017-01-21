Reader's View: Enbridge's Kalamazoo cleanup was excellent

I have spent the better part of 50 years hiking the Kalamazoo's banks and canoeing its length, all the way to Lake Michigan. To say the least, the river has been a huge part of my life, including long weekend floats with my wife and close friends.

So the day the spill happened, I imposed myself onto the party responsible on a daily basis. I walked the banks of the affected areas to observe the effort being made to clean it up. At first I did so in anger and distrust. I also attended all the meetings posted so I could understand the efforts being made by all to restore my river.

At one of the meetings, Enbridge's CEO, Pat Daniel, spoke, expressing great regret and concern about what had been done to the community. He promised to do all he could to restore the Kalamazoo River to what it was, pre-spill — or better. Instead of being outspoken or obnoxious like others at the meeting, I stood back and listened to what Daniel had to say. After the meeting, Daniel approached me and asked what he could do for me.

All I asked was for him to do his best to fulfill his promise.

Since the cleanup of the Kalamazoo River and its reopening, I have been down her at least 100 times. I am very pleased with its restoration. It is cleaner, clearer and more pristine than I ever remember it being.

Daniel and Enbridge deserve thanks for a job well done.

Jesse Jacox

Emmitt Township, Mich.