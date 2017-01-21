United Piping, Inc., and 51 other local businesses feel very strongly that city councilors voted on the resolution without doing due diligence and without adequately educating themselves on the issue.

The planning and approval process for the Dakota Access Pipeline project was very public, meticulously undertaken, and highly scrutinized. Since the first application in 2014, the public and "more than 50 tribes were consulted, and their concerns resulted in 140 adjustments to the pipeline's route," according to U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers alone held 389 public meetings that included 55 tribes. Route adjustments were made for environmental and safety concerns, and the pipeline follows an existing gas-pipeline corridor for much of its route.

Federal courts rejected claims that the Standing Rock tribe wasn't consulted. When Judge James E. Boasberg of the federal district court in Washington, D.C., ruled against a request by the federal government for an injunction to stop pipeline construction, the judge suggested the lack of cooperation was mostly on the part of the tribe, as the Corps documented dozens of attempts it made to consult with the Standing Rock Sioux from the fall of 2014 through the spring of 2016 on the pipeline plan.

It's also important to know that under the final pipeline plan, which was approved and permitted by the state of North Dakota, the pipeline and its crossing of the Missouri River (which also was approved by the Army Corps of Engineers) does not cross tribal land. This 1,172-mile long pipeline from North Dakota to Illinois is complete but for the river crossing.

In addition, the pipe used is state-of-the-art in terms of strength, technology, and safety. Buried 92 feet below the bottom of the river, it has double the strength of the existing pipe, with sophisticated flow-monitoring systems on both sides of the river and automatic shut-off valves.

Additionally, professional archeologists performed cultural surveys, one in 2014-15 and another in 2016, both along the entire route of the pipeline, to ensure that no historic or cultural resources were affected by the final route. The North Dakota State Historical Society concurred: No human remains or significant sites, inside or outside the pipeline corridor, were disturbed by pipeline construction. Locations alleged by protesters to be protectable are outside the pipeline corridor.

Pipeline operators, contractors, and related businesses are held to an industry high standard, and adherence to safe practices is mandatory, greatly reducing risks to people, property, and the environment. Pipelines are the safest mode of transporting oil and gas — safer for the environment than trains and trucks.

Regarding the local impact of the pipeline industry, United Piping alone employs more than 400 people. Those union workers receive competitive wages, and their paychecks support local businesses, as they put food on their tables and take care of their families. Also take into account that the 51 companies listed with this commentary also have parts of their businesses derived from the oil and gas industry. And consider the economic impact of their more than 5,000 employees.

Consider the impact that actions such as this City Council vote have on companies considering making the Duluth area their home. It's important to understand the impact that these 51 companies have on local nonprofit organizations.

For example, United Piping, Inc. and its employees give generously to nonprofit organizations such as the Northern Lights Foundation, the American Heart Association, Wounded Warriors in Action, Best Christmas Ever, and others — more than $100,000 annually. Imagine if that community impact was gone.

United Piping, Inc., with the 51 other local companies listed here, encourages Duluth city councilors to refrain from resolutions that do not directly affect the city of Duluth and to educate themselves fully before forming opinions on local, regional, and national issues.

Bob Schoneberger is CEO and president of United Piping, Inc., in Duluth.

WE CONCUR

The following companies and entities signed on to support this commentary: Allete, APEX, ASDCO, A.W. Keuttel & Sons, BendTec, Benson Electric Company, Charps Pipeline Construction, Corval Group, Diamond Drilling, the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, EJM Pipe Services, Ellingson Trenchless Energy Equipment & Infrastructure Alliance, Hayden-Murphy Hytorc, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Illinois Truck & Equipment, J & B Trucking, J. Koski Company, Jamar, J.R. Jensen, Krech Ojard & Associates,Laborers Local 1091, Lake Superior Consulting, Lakehead Constructors, Lakehead Painting, Landsmenn Energy Service Partners, Local 49 Operating Engineers, LWS, Marine General, Mars Supply, ME Global, Michels Pipeline Construction, Minneapolis Oxygen Company, Minnesota Limited, NMPCA, Northland Constructors, Nortrax, Natural Resources Engineering Co., Out There Advertising, Parsons Electric, Road Machinery & Supplies Co., Saturn Systems, SERCO Loaders, Sherwin Williams, the Chamber of Superior-Douglas County Area, Twin Ports Testing Inc., UA Local 11, Viking Automatic Sprinkler Company, World Wide Machining & Welding, Inc., and Xtreem Environmental Solutions, Inc.