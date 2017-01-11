Reader's View: Duluth, Bentleyville great for family time
The city of Duluth deserves thanks for encouraging family togetherness. Our family was able to go to Bentleyville twice this past season. It didn't matter the ages of the family members we had with us, Bentleyville brought us all back to the innocence of childhood.
The businesses that supported this event deserve accolades, too, along with all the volunteers and businesses. We appreciated how so many made our family time enjoyable and affordable.
Bob and Rita Jensen
Mora, Minn.