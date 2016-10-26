Other View / Ballot Question: Let lawmakers set own salaries

It’s prudent for voters to think twice when asked to amend it at the ballot box, and they should this fall as they consider removing lawmakers’ power to set their own pay.

The measure would establish an “independent, citizens-only council to prescribe salaries of lawmakers.” With no organized campaigns either supporting or opposing the matter, it could take many voters by surprise.

That’s unfortunate. Minnesotans should answer this ballot question — the only one on the general election ballot — with a “no.”

Accountability is a focal point of argument against the amendment. Critics say it cedes power to the council and would give lawmakers a pay bump without making the officials take responsibility for the decision.

Ultimately, under a commission system, what recourse do voters have if they oppose a pay raise?

Hamline University professor David Schultz — laying out arguments on both sides of the measure — said that with commission members, there’s nobody to vote out of office; there’s nobody “to hold accountable.”

Sen. Kent Eken, a Democrat from Twin Valley who said he has been working on the measure for more than a decade, emphasizes that the 16-member commission will be bipartisan in nature and geographically representative. Members — appointed by the governor and state Supreme Court chief justice, the heads of the other two branches of state government — are not to be current or former legislators, lobbyists or state elected officials or current state or judicial employees.

Having lawmakers set their own pay is a “clear and glaring conflict of interest,” Eken said. The amendment “says nothing about what the pay should be — just who will set it.”

John Rouleau, executive director of the Minnesota Jobs Coalition, said in the St. Paul Pioneer Press that the amendment is legislators’ “egregious attempt to use a backdoor on their own pay.” The Jobs Coalition works to get Republicans elected to state offices.

The Pioneer Press reported that when the then-DFL-controlled Legislature approved the amendment in 2013, the Senate had narrowly passed a measure to increase legislative pay from $31,500 a year to $42,000 a year. That move would not have won approval in the House, which, unlike the Senate, faced re-election in 2014.

It’s apparent that public pressure serves as a check on salaries, which haven’t increased since 1999 for these technically part-time jobs. That lever is working as it should to safeguard taxpayer dollars, some might argue — while others say low pay keeps good candidates out and hinders retention of seasoned incumbents.

The search for an answer isn’t clear-cut, Schultz said, noting the “toxic political atmosphere” that makes it hard for lawmakers to talk about their pay. A legislator who proposes a pay raise, or even asks for serious discussion about compensation, risks becoming an immediate target of the opposition, he said.

Pioneer Press editorials long have championed the appeal of government that operates under a citizen-lawmaker model rather than one that emphasizes the professional politician.

It’s an American ideal: The citizen takes a turn at public service, bringing new ideas and a range of life experiences to the public sphere — for a time. These public servants return home after their service, rather than making politics a life’s work.

Schultz has a point when he notes the increasing complexity of government and the importance of experienced lawmakers to help manage it. But the experience gives us pause when it comes to a measure that blurs accountability.

If the amendment passes, a pay raise for legislators is likely to follow, Schultz predicted. If such a pay increase is due, lawmakers should answer for it directly. Accountability should remain with them.