Ballast water is essential to maritime commerce. Empty ships cannot sail without it. Ships will pump in water to maintain stability and limit structural stress when they are not fully loaded and will pump water out as they are being filled.

Currently, ballast water is regulated through a snarled patchwork of incongruous state and federal regulations. This is fast becoming an impediment not just to international and interstate commerce but to environmental protection, particularly on the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence Seaway.

Our maritime industry has been advocating for nearly a decade to create one universal set of enforceable ballast water rules under the authority of one federal agency.

Congress is now working on just such a bill: the Vessel Incidental Discharge Act, or VIDA. The act would strengthen key environmental protections that keep invasive species out of our waters and would streamline management by consolidating the disparate regulations of two federal agencies and over two dozen states.

VIDA also would empower states to petition the U.S. Coast Guard for tougher standards as technology evolves for new treatment systems aboard commercial ships.

Current standards have been successful in limiting the introduction and spread of non-native invasive species in the Great Lakes. Ocean-going vessels have been following bi-national regulations by conducting mid-ocean ballast-water exchanges prior to entering the St. Lawrence Seaway, allowing the saltwater to kill any freshwater organisms in the ballast tanks. All tanks are checked for compliance upon arrival in Montreal prior to transiting the rest of the waterway. Since this practice was adopted in 2006, not a single new, non-native aquatic species introduced by ships has been detected in the Great Lakes.

However, we can do more.

Beyond implementing those highly effective prevention practices, the industry has been stalled at a crossroads, waiting for multiple states and regulating agencies to unravel the tangle of inconsistent rules and often unenforceable standards and to reach consensus on exactly which ballast water treatment systems will be acceptable in all U.S. ports and waterways.

Shipping companies recognize the challenge and are willing to comply with environmental protection standards. However, they cannot justify spending millions of dollars to install treatment systems aboard their ships unless and until they are approved by the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard is the only federal agency with the requisite capability and experience regulating vessels in U.S. waters. As such, the Coast Guard is a natural fit to be the lead authority on enforcing rules and regulations for ballast water.

Commercial planes and trains don’t have to meet variable equipment requirements for each state they serve or pass through; instead, they are required to meet a single set of federal standards. The passage of VIDA would enable commercial vessels to finally navigate U.S. waterways within a similar regulatory environment.

The shipping industry is an important economic engine; cargo shipments on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway system account for 225,000 jobs, $33.5 billion in business revenues and $14.1 billion in personal income each year.

Consolidating all ballast water regulations under U.S. Coast Guard authority would provide certainty and clarity to ship owners eager to comply. VIDA is well-reasoned, common-sense legislation that finally would move forward efforts to strengthen protections for America’s waterways and provide a stable regulatory structure for interstate and international maritime commerce.

Vanta E. Coda II is executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.