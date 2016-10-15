While the News Tribune is entitled to its opinions, it is not entitled to present untruths as facts. You deserve the facts.

Editorial board members complained I haven’t visited Duluth with a frequency to their liking. The fact is I’ve visited Duluth with great regularity. Their confusion was ironic when, on Oct. 3, I was in their newsroom and a reporter’s first question highlighted the fact I have visited the Duluth area often recently. It was the same day I visited two TV stations, a radio station, of course the News Tribune, and with activists at the Hermantown victory office that has been operational for 20 weeks.

The News Tribune exhibited another ironic conclusion by chiding me for which exit I used to enter and depart its debate in Duluth. The editorial made a ridiculous accusation that I “dashed away” afterward. The fact was that once the 60-minute debate was complete, I remained on or near the stage for about 20 minutes, visiting with Congressman Rick Nolan, thanking both moderators, participating in interviews with reporters, and greeting supporters and audience members. I didn’t use the front door when I left because the DFL was holding a political rally in the lobby, complete with costumes and signs.

The editorial criticized our debate schedule. In addition to the debate held by the News Tribune, I’m also debating in a live-TV format that’ll be broadcast across the entire congressional district by both KSTP-TV and WDIO-TV. The fact is that candidates in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 7th congressional races in Minnesota similarly are debating two or three times. This criticism was ironic since the News Tribune made no mention of virtually any of the issues we discussed at the hourlong debate the newspaper itself hosted with the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce.

The News Tribune also made a patently false accusation that I refused an editorial board interview. After the debate, while thanking the moderator from the News Tribune, it was mentioned. I indicated I would be interested and merely asked if it would be video-recorded. Despite my request, the News Tribune never made any outreach or extended any invitation to my campaign.

I want to shed light on Congressman Nolan’s laughable No Government No Pay Act. Nolan introduced the bill a year ago, shipped off a press release, and has done nothing on the effort other than cut a campaign TV ad congratulating himself. For over a year the bill had one co-

sponsor. With 435 members of Congress, authoring a bill with just one co-sponsor is next to impossible, unless the bill is nothing more than a ruse. A day before Nolan left Washington for a six-week vacation, three more Democrat allies checked the co-sponsorship box in September so they, too, could campaign on a bill going nowhere other than on campaign websites. Did the News Tribune ask about the progress of Nolan’s bill? Has Nolan’s bill been considered for a hearing by a committee or even a subcommittee? Did Nolan rally support from colleagues to build momentum for the bill? Of course not; it was a political ploy, and he achieved his objective: use taxpayer resources for a campaign ad and a pat on the back from the News Tribune. While the newspaper was played, readers shouldn’t be: Nolan’s bill is dead in the water; he never intended it to become law.

On Nov. 8, I ask readers to see past the News Tribune’s flawed logic. I ask for your vote and the opportunity to fight for you.

Stewart Mills of Nisswa is the Republican candidate in Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District. He wrote this at the request of the News Tribune Opinion page.