After 32 years in business and community service, and after building my own sawmill and pallet factory here in the 8th District, I went back into public service to take my experience and pay it forward to make a difference for future generations. This is a far cry from the claims my opponent has been making. Republican Stewart Mills tries to paint me as a career politician, in it for myself. The truth is, I hold my own salary and benefits to the same standards as everyone else. I wrote the No Government No Pay Act to stop paychecks for members of Congress when they refuse to come together to make government work for all of us.

Since 2013, I have been waging a relentless campaign against a rigged political and economic system that benefits Wall Street billionaires and multinational corporations at the expense of the middle class — working men and women. The super-rich are flooding campaigns with dark money, perverting good public policy, weakening education for our children, trying to privatize Social Security and Medicare, and denying the hard-earned pensions of working men and women who earned them throughout their entire working lives.

My opponent, funded by pro-free trade, Wall Street/multinational forces, has waged a campaign of denial and misinformation on many issues. Independent fact-checkers, journalists, and others have found the Mills attack ads untrue, false and misleading. Mills repeatedly has stated that “all options are on the table” when it comes to privatizing Social Security. Mills would risk your hard-earned benefits to let Wall Street fund managers gamble them on Wall Street.

Moreover, his attacks on my Medicare votes are false. No one has fought harder and more effectively to secure Medicare’s future and provide more stability for seniors and their doctors than I have. Just ask the folks at the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare. It’s one of the reasons they endorsed me.

I’ve been committed to ending senseless wars of choice and so-called “nation-building” abroad. We need to reinvest those resources in our American people and American infrastructure while being tough about protecting our nation at home and abroad. The reporting of independent fact-checkers showed Mills’ claims are simply untrue. I was one of 46 Democrats who broke party ranks to ensure we had the most thorough vetting process for refugees entering our country in this nation’s history.

When it comes to defense, national security and our veterans, I consistently have supported pay increases for our troops and benefit increases for our veterans. While fighting for veterans and our men and women in the armed forces, I have taken principled stands to vote against bad bills that didn’t meet the needs of veterans, as called for by Veterans Affairs, the Pentagon, the president and veterans groups. The fact is, I’ve led the way and consistently voted for supporting better benefits for veterans and seniors and for protecting our country from terrorists. Mills’ attacks against me are simply false.

And I’ve been fighting bad trade deals like the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) and illegally dumped steel brought here by trade-cheater nations like China. I’m proud to say I’m endorsed by United Steelworkers and mining executives, and I was named the American Iron & Steel Institute’s 2016 National Steel Champion. My successful work to increase tariffs on steel imports put 1,000 steelworkers back to work and triggered a new $65 million investment in mining technology on the Iron Range. We’ve seen a reduction in cheap-steel imports and an increase in steel-production capacity, and we’ve laid the foundation for future mining success.

Unlike my opponent, who picks fights with the steelworkers, you can trust me to be there with you on trade issues, whether it’s testifying at the International Trade Commission to turn our American steel industry around or helping to expedite federal agency actions to support mining and timber jobs.

The simple truth is our economy has been rigged to allow the rich to get richer in degrees unparalleled in human history, so I’ve been committed to standing up for living wages while my opponent has called the federal minimum wage unconstitutional. Instead of fighting for living wages, he has been fighting for more tax breaks for the super-rich.

In a time when Congress has been characterized by gridlock, some of us have been able to bring people together to get things done on the issues that matter. I’ve championed and passed bipartisan legislation as a member of the minority in Congress that helps working men and women. It’s why I was named one of the 10 most effective members of Congress by an independent study at the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University. (I was ranked Minnesota’s most effective member of Congress and second among all 188 House Democrats.)

At the end of the day, this campaign and your vote on Nov. 8 are all about who you’re for. I wake up every day thinking and challenging myself and my staff: What can we do better? With your vote and support, let’s answer that question by making sure everybody enjoys the blessings and opportunities of economic well-being, freedom and prosperity that has become the hallmark of this nation’s success.

U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan of Crosby is the Democratic incumbent representative of Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District. He wrote this at the request of the News Tribune Opinion page.