Stewart Mills: ‘In the middle and … getting hosed’

“I met my wife at the Nisswa Jaycees street dance. She was a divorced mother of three. And I learned from her that she had to, at wintertime, turn the thermostat down to 60 degrees in order to keep her monthly budget on track. I also learned that she had choices every week of whether to go to the grocery store or whether to put fuel in her car. And as I go around our part of Minnesota, I’m hearing that story more and more and more. It’s the same story over and over again. Without a doubt. We have people that are stuck in the middle. They’re trying so hard to get ahead, but they can’t. But they’re making too much to qualify for benefits, and they feel like they’re stuck in the middle and they’re getting hosed.”