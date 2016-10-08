U.S. Rep Rick Nolan: ‘For the working men and women’

“What this election contest is all about: It’s who are you for? Do you want to change the political system that allowed the rich and the powerful to fix our politics and fix our economy for their benefit at the expense of the middle class? Do you want to put an end to these trade deals that have moved so many of our jobs and our manufacturing overseas? … I hope I’ve made that clear who I’m for: the working men and women of this country. That’s why I’m here today. That’s why I ask for the continued support of the people of Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, so I can continue to go to Washington and work for them and be their champion and represent their interests and get this country back on track again.”