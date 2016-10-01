VIDEO: Iron Range candidate forum for House 6A

On Monday, Sept. 12 the Duluth News Tribune editorial board held a forum at the Virginia Courthouse for candidates Robert Farnsworth (R) and Julie Sandstede (D) running for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 6A.

Watch the full video above or click on each question for the candidates specific response as it relates to that question.

Question 1:

This year’s legislative session ended without a bonding bill, without transportation funding, without an increase in Local Government Aid and with other failings. What needed to be done differently? How can we get past politics to serve all Minnesotans?

Question 2:

One of the filings this year — and for the past several years — has been the lack of a long-range funding plan for transportation. How do you support paying for ongoing bridge and highway maintenance? An increase in the gas tax? A miles-driven tax? Cutting other things from the state budget? Another strategy? A combination of things?

Question 3:

Like transportation, rural broadband is a priority lawmakers seem to love to support. Yet year after year funding for rural broadband is inadequate. How big a priority is it to you and why?

Question 4:

Another major responsibility of state government is education and education funding. How can education be improved in Minnesota, including closing the achievement gap? What measures would you push?

Question 5:

Health insurance costs are skyrocketing and insurance companies are bailing, prompting some to call for dismantling MNsure. Does Minnesota need to start over with its health exchange, move onto the federal exchange or what when it comes to the Affordable Care Act?

Question 6:

Even after 10 years of scientific and environmental review, some are trying to stop the PolyMet project. In the same way, Twin Metals’ lans to mine copper, nickel and other precious metals has been divisive. Where do you stand on PolyMet? Where do you stand on Twin Metals?

Question 7:

Last winter the Legislature played politics instead of helping laid-off miners and others out of work on the Iron Range. With measures to curb steal dumping now in place and with the steel industry now seemingly rebounding, what does the Minnesota Legislature still need to be doing to bolster the economy in Northeastern Minnesota?

Question 8:

What do you think are the biggest issues facing the Minnesota Legislature? What are your priorities and how do you plan to tackle them?

Closing statements, why should people vote for you on November 8?