According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, there are upwards of 48,000 homeless veterans on any given night in the United States. Another 1.4 million are at risk of becoming homeless due to economic uncertainty, a lack of access to support networks and mental health issues related to their service.

These are appalling statistics, especially given what these men and women sacrificed in service to our great republic.

We can and must do more to help these veterans. One way is to work toward providing long-term housing opportunities. This is not and should not be a partisan issue. Whether you are on the left or right of the political spectrum, a Democrat, Republican or other political persuasion, we must work together at the local, state and federal levels to ensure that those who have given so much in defense of these United States are given the best possible opportunities to successfully transition back into civilian society.

One of the foundations of a great community and a pathway for reintegration into said great community is to extend access to homeownership to returning servicemen and servicewomen. Our goal at Veterans Journey Home is to provide affordable housing in safe neighborhoods served by great schools to military veterans and their families.

I have been traveling throughout western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota, meeting with veterans affairs stakeholders to begin building relationships with community groups, policymakers and opinion leaders. The goal of this tour has been to inform and educate people about the work Veterans Journey Home has been doing in the Twin Cities, as this nonprofit model may help other communities provide residential options for veterans and their families.

At Veterans Journey Home, we are committed to helping returning service members transition from military to civilian life. We have developed an innovative operating model to create housing opportunities for military veterans and their families through public-private partnerships. Creating a stable home environment significantly and positively affects the quality of life for veterans and their families.

Veterans have sacrificed time and again for our great republic. It is time for us to give back to them for their service in defense of our country. One way to do that is to help provide sustainable, long-term, single-family housing opportunities to those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Since 2015, we have built — with the assistance of volunteers, financial and labor donations from various groups, and help from local units of government — 28 homes in the greater Twin Cities Area. This is a model that works here in Minnesota and can work for other communities throughout the region and nationally.

Here in the Twin Ports region, there are numerous organizations committed to serving veterans. There are also communities whose leaders have signed the Mayors’ Challenge to End Veteran Homelessness. This program is a way to coordinate partnerships among groups to achieve the goal of ending veteran homelessness. This is an admirable goal and one Veterans Journey Home is here to support through our demonstrated model of success.

The pressing issue of veterans’ homelessness is not one that can be immediately fixed with the wave of a legislative wand, but we can and will make progress through a sustained commitment from stakeholder groups and units of government.

Blake Huffman is executive director in Shoreview, Minn., of Veterans Journey Home (vetsjourneyhome.org). He’s also a Ramsey County commissioner and former Shoreview city councilor.