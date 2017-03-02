In remembrance of Roger Tryon

Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Duluth News Tribune
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Handgun permit holders increase by nearly 60 percent in Minn.
Fergus Falls man found not guilty of father’s murder by mental deficiency
Companies back transgender rights in Supreme Court fight
Canada not sure if better weather will mean more border crossers
Drug charges dropped on grounds of illegal search on Interstate 90 in southern Minn.
More Topics
crime
education
health
iron range
politics
st louis county
superior
business
Headlines
State tax refunds slowed by scams
McDonald's plans mobile ordering to speed up drive-through service
Snap tops expectations in pricing of long-awaited IPO
MPR to buy Red Rock Radio station
U.S. Steel announces management changes
More Topics
construction
energy
mining
money
shipping
technology
transportation
sports
Headlines
College women's hockey: Bulldogs' Stalder a top-3 finalist for Patty Kazmaier Award
Section 7A boys hockey: Hermantown wins 8th straight section title
Timberwolves clobber division-leading Jazz by 27 points
College women's basketball: 'Jackets love a challenge
Twins lose No. 3 prospect for outfield for season to Tommy John surgery
More Topics
baseball
basketball
football
golf
hockey
preps
running
features
Headlines
From Uganda to Duluth: African artist shares a humble beginning to works on display
ALBUM REVIEW: Great musicianship is key on Slamming Doors LP
BEST BETS for March 2, 2017
Art Gallery for March 2, 2017
Violet Days: Things about March
More Topics
pursuits
taste
A&E
home
weekend
featured columnists
milestones
Headlines
Andrew Wesley Weitzell
Donald and Diana Snyder
100 CANDLES
100 CANDLES
Dave and Louise Gartzke
More Topics
weddings
engagements
anniversaries
new arrivals
100 candles
special occasions
obituaries
Headlines
STEVEN J. BOESE
CARROLL L. "CURLY" JOHNSON
FAYE MARIE HAUCK
TERESA "TERI" MARIE PROULX
ADLER JOHNSON
More Topics
memorials
opinion
Headlines
Our View: Frequent letterwriter sparked exchanges of ideas
Local View: Concerns about vacation rentals based on conjecture
Reader's view: Protect press so it can protect freedom
Reader's View: Anti-Trump hysteria is out of control
Cartoonist's View
More Topics
columns
editorial cartoons
local view
national view
other view
our view
readers views
outdoors
Headlines
MN DNR Weekly Report for Feb. 27, 2017
Duluth group sounds off about deer management preferences
Field reports: Eagles, sharpshins among high counts last fall at Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory
Ask a conservation officer: When do fishing licenses expire?
Houston's fishing report
More Topics
fishing
hunting
community
Headlines
Pets of the Week
Faces
Through Readers' Eyes
Mentor Duluth
Seniors showered with Valentine's love
More Topics
scrapbook
family
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
In remembrance of Roger Tryon
By
Rose Chu
Today at 12:11 p.m.
Recommended for you
STREAMING: ‘The Little Prince’ gets royal animation treatment on Netflix
‘Wire’ actor keeps racking up memorable TV roles
NEW ON DVD: ‘Supergirl,’ ‘Addicted to Fresno’ are among this week’s releases
Recommended for you
STREAMING: ‘The Little Prince’ gets royal animation treatment on Netflix
‘Wire’ actor keeps racking up memorable TV roles
NEW ON DVD: ‘Supergirl,’ ‘Addicted to Fresno’ are among this week’s releases
Explore related topics:
obituaries
memorials
Advertisement