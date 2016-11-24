Missing Dorothy Jacobson

Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Duluth News Tribune
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Thursday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Happy Thanksgiving!
Bentley pours passion into free Duluth lighting display
The price of your Thanksgiving dinner — and where it came from
Local efforts aid homeless, but county still has much to do
Homelessness in Wisconsin down 6 percent from 2015
More Topics
crime
education
health
iron range
politics
st louis county
superior
business
Headlines
Giant Voices moving to Superior Street
Environmental group wants Twin Metals lawsuit dismissed
Local retailers gear up for a shopping season already underway
Unemployment down as labor market keeps shrinking
Tourists spent $319 million in Duluth last year
More Topics
construction
energy
mining
money
shipping
technology
transportation
sports
Headlines
Duluth Snocross has a big fan
Prep girls swimming honor roll (final)
Prep summaries
Local names & news
Rick Weegman column: Bring on football, pass the stuffing
More Topics
baseball
basketball
football
golf
hockey
preps
running
features
Headlines
Best Bets: Red Herring rewrites Black Friday
Best Bets: Johansen performs Norwegian Christmas Concert
Best Bets: Atmosphere and friends play Clyde
Best Bets: Jennings brings ‘Wild Dark Metal’ to Sacred Heart
Best Bets: Flashback to summer of ’87
More Topics
pursuits
taste
A&E
home
weekend
featured columnists
milestones
Headlines
With thanks from the Karl Randa Family
Gwenlee Julia Jerzak
100 CANDLES
Dale and Bonnie Kinnunen
Asher Alexandre Wyrick
More Topics
weddings
engagements
anniversaries
new arrivals
100 candles
special occasions
obituaries
Headlines
Robert John Bassett
Bernardine C. Brown
Arthur Andrew Patton
Audrey Johnson
Brian P. Blatnik
More Topics
memorials
opinion
Headlines
Reader's view: Let’s give new president a chance before criticizing
Reader's view: Thank goodness military is taking climate change seriously
Reader's view: Bravo for great youth orchestra performance
Local view: A few ‘no thanks’ are in order today, too
Cartoonist's view for Nov. 24
More Topics
columns
editorial cartoons
local view
national view
other view
our view
readers views
outdoors
Headlines
Cross-country, some downhill skiing underway in Northland
Free admission Friday to all Minnesota State Parks
Minnesota hunter's luck changes big time in bagging 36-point buck
Brule Valley bucks: For 60 years, Superior man and his family have hunted whitetails on Cedar Island
Ask a Conservation Officer: Can I use my grandfather’s old .410 pistol to hunt grouse?
More Topics
fishing
hunting
community
Headlines
Horoscopes for Nov. 24
Horoscopes for Nov. 23
Horoscopes for Nov. 22
Pets of the Week
Horoscopes for Nov. 21
More Topics
scrapbook
family
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Missing Dorothy Jacobson
By
Rose Chu
Today at 12:00 a.m.
Recommended for you
Three dead, thousands rescued from deadly Louisiana flood waters
Sunday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: A slow warm-up, plenty of sun
Samuel L. Forsman
Recommended for you
Three dead, thousands rescued from deadly Louisiana flood waters
Sunday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: A slow warm-up, plenty of sun
Samuel L. Forsman
Explore related topics:
obituaries
memorials
Advertisement
randomness