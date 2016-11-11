In memory of Mike Chesney

Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Duluth News Tribune
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Pence in, Christie out as head of Trump's transition team
In a shift, Trump criticizes protesters, then praises their 'passion'
More arrests at protest site; decision on Dakota Access Pipeline due in next few days
Photos & Video: Veterans Day Parade in downtown Duluth
Individual Medica insurance policies no longer for sale in Minnesota
More Topics
crime
education
health
iron range
politics
st louis county
superior
business
Headlines
Steel stocks climb post-election
Stock futures curb losses from overnight selloff after election
Calumet seeks to invest $30 million in Superior refinery
The Memo: What to know in business this week
A look at business, labor spending on Northland campaigns
More Topics
construction
energy
mining
money
shipping
technology
transportation
sports
Headlines
Bulldog Hockey Blog: UMD men sign three defensemen in early signing period, including Hibbing's Perunovich
Bulldog Hockey Blog pregame warmup: No. 1 Bulldogs return home to host Western Michigan, look to stay perfect in NCHC play
Wild, Staal ice Penguins
Prep football state tourney preview: Cloquet's Erickson has unfinished business
Northland spiked at state volleyball tourney
More Topics
baseball
basketball
football
golf
hockey
preps
running
features
Headlines
How do I choose a storm door?
HGTV’s ‘Fixer Upper’ couple perfectly restores Texas Magnolia House
THINGS TO DO THIS WEEK
Heartland Indie Best-sellers
Readings and Writers
More Topics
pursuits
taste
A&E
home
weekend
featured columnists
milestones
Headlines
100 CANDLES
100th Birthday Open House for Marian Rotondi
Rosemary Kathryn Wendland
Theodore Brett Bozyk
Jim and Carol Utpadel
More Topics
weddings
engagements
anniversaries
new arrivals
100 candles
special occasions
obituaries
Headlines
JOSEPH MELVIN JUNTUNEN
SHIRLEY ANN STAPLES
MARGARET LINDGREN
GERALD PEYTON
JOHN BRYANT SANFORD, M.D.
More Topics
memorials
opinion
Headlines
A Judge's View: Naval service has been both an honor and a privilege
Local View: A reminder on Veterans Day: Some outstanding debts can never be repaid
Our View: Honor, remember those who serve
Our view: In the aftermath, moments of hope
Reader's view: Unsuccessful candidate anticipates future races
More Topics
columns
editorial cartoons
local view
national view
other view
our view
readers views
outdoors
Headlines
DNR announces plans to close French River Hatchery near Duluth
Nice Bucks for 2016
Deer harvest up 10 percent across Northeastern Minnesota
MN DNR Weekly Report for Nov. 7, 2016
Hunters' haven: Deer hunters continue a 75-year tradition at camp north of Island Lake
More Topics
fishing
hunting
community
Headlines
Ask a Trooper: I hit a deer. Now what?
Horoscopes for Nov. 11
Horoscopes for Nov. 10
Horoscopes for Nov. 9
Horoscopes for Nov. 8
More Topics
scrapbook
family
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
In memory of Mike Chesney
By
Rose Chu
Today at 5:36 p.m.
Recommended for you
Tuesday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Scattered showers, worse late Thursday
Hartley Park faces painful recovery
Duluth loses advocate, entrepreneur
Recommended for you
Tuesday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Scattered showers, worse late Thursday
Hartley Park faces painful recovery
Duluth loses advocate, entrepreneur
Explore related topics:
obituaries
memorials
Advertisement