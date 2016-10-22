In memory of Greg Switzer

Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Duluth News Tribune
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
UMD announces layoffs to reduce budget deficit
Charges: Bar fight led to fatal Duluth shooting
Senators urge study of barriers to Great Lakes shipping
Dayton calls for quick solutions to high health insurance costs
Gliders provide in-depth scientific data on Lake Superior
More Topics
crime
education
health
iron range
politics
st louis county
superior
business
Headlines
Massive cyberattack blocks popular websites
Global Village leaves downtown for Canal Park
Kwik Trip official tells of success through compassion
Thursday hearing could decide fate of Essar mineral leases
Minnesota Power shutting down two more coal generators
More Topics
construction
energy
mining
money
shipping
technology
transportation
sports
Headlines
Superior ousted in prep football playoffs
Kendricks brothers will be opponents on Sunday
Bemidji State offers Northwest passage for local football players
Saturday's college men's hockey game: US National U-18 team at UMD
College women's hockey: UMD edges Bemidji State
More Topics
baseball
basketball
football
golf
hockey
preps
running
features
Headlines
New Prince albums to include previously unreleased music
Review: Duluth storms can’t kill dark Dracula ballet
Anticipating problems with water heater’s expansion tank
Longer toilet in a shorter space
Is tempered glass required?
More Topics
pursuits
taste
A&E
home
weekend
featured columnists
milestones
Headlines
Happy Birthday to Barbara Ziemski!
Silver Anniversary Surprise!
Bob and Mary Boisjoli
Isla Annmarie Mickelson
Annalise Sue Fahlin
More Topics
weddings
engagements
anniversaries
new arrivals
100 candles
special occasions
obituaries
Headlines
Arlene Carol Butera
Kathryn Marie Gaines
Patricia D. Hagen
Connie J. Lundin
Carey D. Cameron
More Topics
memorials
opinion
Headlines
Reader's View: Trump won’t harm our country like Clinton will
Reader's View: This election shouldn’t even be close
Candidate's View: Who’ll protect jobs, mining on Iron Range?
Candidate's View: Who’ll protect jobs, mining on Iron Range?
Our View/Endorsement: MNsure architect can fix its problems
More Topics
columns
editorial cartoons
local view
national view
other view
our view
readers views
outdoors
Headlines
Are high wolf numbers driving hunting dog attacks?
Grand Portage, Bois Forte bands seeking to take moose this fall
Fall Nice Fish Gallery 2016
Public comment sought on Wisconsin lake trout management
Prairie chickens making a comeback in western Minn.
More Topics
fishing
hunting
community
Headlines
Horoscopes for Oct. 22
Horoscopes for Oct. 21
Horoscopes for Oct. 20
Horoscopes for Oct. 19
Horoscopes for Oct. 18
More Topics
scrapbook
family
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
In memory of Greg Switzer
By
Rose Chu
Today at 12:00 a.m.
Recommended for you
Three dead, thousands rescued from deadly Louisiana flood waters
SCHUMACHER
Duluth loses advocate, entrepreneur
Recommended for you
Three dead, thousands rescued from deadly Louisiana flood waters
SCHUMACHER
Duluth loses advocate, entrepreneur
Explore related topics:
obituaries
memorials
Advertisement
randomness