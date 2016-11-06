JUNE HOGAN

June graduated from Willow River High School in 1937; she earned an AA degree from Duluth State Teacher’s College in 1940. June was united in marriage to Paul B. Hogan of Kerrick, Minn., on Feb. 20, 1943. She later earned a BS degree in Special Education in 1966 from UMD. June taught elementary education at Willow River Grade School and the Duluth school system as a special education teacher specializing in reading and math intervention. June was also secretary for 11 years at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary, retiring in 1985.

June was a devoted mother and caregiver, which was evident in her raising five children, teaching, service to her church and community. She had a strong faith in God, which guided her through life. June adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; they were the loves of her life. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards and cribbage, playing piano, and baking, especially her famous apple pies.

June was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; and brother, George Brisbin.

June is survived by five children and their families: Dan (Becky) and their sons Ryan and Scott; Paula (Ken Backstrom) and their daughters Anna and Julie; Terry (Bobbie) and their children Holly (Matt Saarion), Matt (Kristen), and Emily; Mary (Joe Allen) and their daughter Katie; Margaret (Dave Nace) and their children Kevin (Jenny) and Jenna. June is also survived by four great-grandchildren and one on the way; one sister-in-law, Vernie Brisbin; and many nieces, nephews and many special friends.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, Duluth. Visitation from 5-7 p.m., with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E. Second St.

June will be interred at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Willow River. Memorials may be made to the St. Scholastica Priory or St. Benedict’s Church.