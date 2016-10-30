Ted Allen Bergquist

Ted was preceded in death by his father, Carl; brother Lee; and stepmother, Evelyn Bergquist.

Ted is survived by his daughters Sara (Scott) Korba of Shakopee, Minn., and Jessica (Justin Page) Bergquist of Elko New Market, Minn.; grandchildren Domanic, Payton, Cameron, Kailey and Jacob; mother, Virginia Bergquist; siblings Steve (Anna) Bergquist and Donn (Del) Bergquist, adopted sister Jane “Tudy” Dolter and Joan Lindstrom; the mother of his daughters, Mary Carter; and many nieces and nephews. Also survived by his faithful and loyal companion dog, Honey.

VISITATION: Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, from 5-7 p.m. and will continue Thursday from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Memorial Service in Dougherty Funeral Home. Burial will be in Lake Nebagamon Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E. 2nd St., Duluth, MN 55805. (218) 727-3555.