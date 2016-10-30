Ted Allen Bergquist
Ted Allen Bergquist, 59, of Superior passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in his residence.
He was born on June 29, 1957, in Superior to Carl and Virginia Bergquist. Ted graduated from Superior Senior High School. He had been employed as a Machinist with the CP Railroad for 41 years. Ted loved to golf, enjoyed curling and spending time at his cabin, which was his sanctuary. He was a wonderful craftsman, caregiver to his mother for many years and avid Green Bay Packer fan. Ted especially loved time spent with his family, grandchildren and faithful and loyal companion Honey.
Ted was preceded in death by his father, Carl; brother Lee; and stepmother, Evelyn Bergquist.
Ted is survived by his daughters Sara (Scott) Korba of Shakopee, Minn., and Jessica (Justin Page) Bergquist of Elko New Market, Minn.; grandchildren Domanic, Payton, Cameron, Kailey and Jacob; mother, Virginia Bergquist; siblings Steve (Anna) Bergquist and Donn (Del) Bergquist, adopted sister Jane “Tudy” Dolter and Joan Lindstrom; the mother of his daughters, Mary Carter; and many nieces and nephews. Also survived by his faithful and loyal companion dog, Honey.
VISITATION: Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, from 5-7 p.m. and will continue Thursday from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Memorial Service in Dougherty Funeral Home. Burial will be in Lake Nebagamon Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E. 2nd St., Duluth, MN 55805. (218) 727-3555.