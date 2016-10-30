Mae Doris Wilhelmina Schelinder

She was born June 6, 1920, to Axel and Hulda (Johanson) Anderson in Sweden and emigrated from Sweden as an infant in 1920. Her family settled in Blackhoof Valley, where she also attended school. Doris married Reuben “Bud” Schelinder in Barnum on June 24, 1944.

Doris loved her family and was a devoted mother. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, watching softball games, butterflies and hummingbirds, and especially playing bingo.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Reuben “Bud”; sisters Valborg Paszak, Ruth Marshall, Anna Oswell and Eleanor Oswell; brothers Toge and Eric Anderson; and son-in-law Bruce Seim. She is survived by her daughters Yvonne (David) Swenson, Roxanne (Bruce) Seim and Deb Schelinder; son Randy (Carolyn) Schelinder; grandchildren Tyler (Tammy) Swenson, Heather (Jeff) Peper, Brent (Shannon) Minkkinen, Kylee (Phil) Larson, Shawn (Heather) McLevis, Tricia (Brian) Williams and Christa (Darin) Henninger; 10 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Inter-Faith.

VISITATION: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet. The visitation will resume Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service, also at Nelson Funeral Care. A luncheon will follow in the fellowship room. Interment services will be at Sandy Lake Cemetery. Visit the online guestbook at www.nelsonfuneralcare.net.