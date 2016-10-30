Ken ‘Ned’ Morris

He was born on March 20, 1944, in Duluth to Gerald and Marion (Daley) Morris. Ken was a graduate of Denfeld High School and married Connie Knutson on March 31, 1965, in Granite Falls, Minn. He worked for the City of Duluth Water & Gas Department for over 33 years, retiring as a Meter Shop supervisor. Ken was a member of Elim Lutheran Church. He lived for his family, hunting, fishing and spending time at the cabin on Island Lake.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Bob, Phil and Larry; sisters-in-law Donna and Jackie.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; children Paul (Jan) of Saginaw and Sharon (Mark) McClernan of St. Anthony, Minn.; a brother, Gordy; sisters-in-law Jackie and Fern Morris; grandchildren Andrea (Erik) Napier, Ariel and Laurel Morris, Sam, Cash and Jazz Russell, Evan McClernan; great-grandsons Bentley and Braylon Napier; special friends Chris and Barry Findley; favorite neighbor Florence Booth; many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

The family thanks Dr. Rich, Dr. Sande, Dr. MacLam, Dr Aas and Dr. Nelson; nurses Karen and Holly L.; and Essentia Health St Mary’s 6 West and 3 East for their wonderful care and compassion.

Memorials preferred to breast cancer research.

Camo and white socks apparel are welcome

VISITATION: 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. memorial service Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, at Elim Lutheran Church, 6101 Cody St. Pastor Jim Hagen officiating. To sign the guestbook online, visit www.wlbfuneralhome.com. Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.