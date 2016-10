TWO HARBORS — Paula J. Johnson, 91, of Two Harbors died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at St. Luke’s hospital in Duluth.

Her request is for a graveside gathering “without a lot of flowers and blubbering” at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at Lakeview Cemetery. Paula leaves us with these words: “Old age is not for sissies.”