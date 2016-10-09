DONALD HARVEY BONG, 1934 – 2016

Donald H. Bong, age 81, of Culver passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, at the Solvay Hospice House in Duluth. He was born Nov. 5, 1934, in Duluth to John and Esther (Larson) Bong. Don graduated from Alborn High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a machine operator for Conwed/USG in Cloquet and also operated a radio and TV repair business. Don enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Caroline; one son, Mark; brothers Kenneth, Raymond, Lloyd, Carl and Russell; and one sister, Jeanette Bong. He is survived by his children Michael (Doreen) Bong, Dawn (Bob) Anderson and Michelle (Bill) Hink; eight grandchildren, Cody, Tyler, Tanner, Matt, Levi, Logan and Joseph; one great-grandson, Conner; two sisters, Louise Grant and Marjorie Lamb; a daughter-in-law, Helene Bong; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Don will be held Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, from 10 a.m. until noon, with Military Honors presented by the Cloquet Combined Honor Guard at noon. See the family online guest book at www.nelsonfuneralcare.net.