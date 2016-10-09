RaeAnn Pappas, 81, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2016. She was born in Duluth and graduated from Denfeld High School.

She was married to James Pappas for 62 years. RaeAnn was a stay-at-home mother for many years, finding time to volunteer for a variety of causes and organizations that were important to her. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, a Cub Scouts den mother, active in the PTA, Home and School Association and St. Lawrence Church. As she raised her children, she instilled in them the value of every human being, taught them to be advocates for social justice and the importance of being informed and active citizens. In spite of the fact that the house was full of children, the family’s home was welcome to all and there was always room for one more at the table.

RaeAnn worked at St. Lawrence Church as Religious Education Coordinator and then later at Marshall School, where she positively impacted the lives of many young people.

RaeAnn is survived by her eight children, Andrew (Jean) Pappas, Ann Pappas, Michael (Cindy) Pappas, Julie Lyttle, George (Connie) Pappas, Christine (Jim) Nelson, Nicole (Michael) Murray, Peter (Candy) Pappas; 23 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James; their infant daughter Sarah; son Samuel and daughter-in-law Ann.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to RaeAnn’s committed caregivers Courtney and Anna and extends much gratitude to Peter, Candy and their children for their selfless, devoted commitment in fulfilling RaeAnn’s desire to live out her life in the comfort of her home. Also, thank you to the staff of Benedictine Health Center Adult Day Services.

Visitation will begin 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, followed by 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 2410 Morris Thomas Rd., Duluth. Fr. William Fider will officiate. Burial will take place at Calvary cemetery. Funeral by Affordable Cremation & Burial, (218) 491-7011, affordableduluth.com