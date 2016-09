FYKSEN

Virginia (Peterson) Fyksen, 95, of Duluth passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in St. Luke’s Hospice.

VISITATION: 11 a.m. until the noon funeral service Wednesday, Sept. 28, in Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Highway, Hermantown. Entombment at Sunrise Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to be made to St. Luke’s Hospice. Share on line condolences at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com.

