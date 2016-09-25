Robin Lee Bergquist, 41, of Twig died unexpectedly in an automobile accident on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016.

Robin was born on March 27, 1975, in Duluth to Rick and Elaine (Bowman) Wetterlind. She was a 1993 graduate of Proctor High School. She lived in Tower, Minn., and Saginaw, Minn., until moving to Twig.

Robin was blessed with a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, drawing and painting.

Robin loved her children and is survived by Jordan D. Wetterlind, Haley J. Bergquist, Aaron R. Bergquist and Justice D. Mitchell; parents, Rick and Elaine Wetterlind; sister, Randi (Jeremy) Smith and their children, Reegan and Greggory Smith, of Maple Grove, Minn.; extended family and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, a trust fund will be established for her children.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, with visitation beginning at noon, at New Life Covenant Church, 6902 Industrial Road, Saginaw. Pastor Terry White will officiate. Inurnment will be in Grand Lake Cemetery.

Williams-Lobermeier-Boettcher Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.