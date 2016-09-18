BARBARA JEAN BENSON

Barbara J. Benson of Cloquet passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at the Solvay Hospice House in Duluth.

She was the daughter of William A. and Eugenie (Anderson) Moen, born in Rolette, N.D., on May 16, 1938, and a Minnesota resident since the age of 10. On Aug. 8, 1958, Barb married Robert Benson and they moved to Cloquet. They were partners in marriage for 52 years until his death in 2010, parents of three children, and worked together in Robert’s chiropractic office. Their later years were spent at Eagle Lake in Cromwell, Park Point in Duluth, and she returned to Cloquet to Evergreen Knoll. Barbara was a member of First Lutheran Church in Duluth, and a volunteer at CHUM.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Benson; and twin grandsons, Eric and Justin Langenbrunner.

Survivors include her children, Mary Kim (Greg) Juntunen, Anne (Kerry) Kolodge, and John (Wendy) Benson all of Cloquet; ten grandchildren, Erin and Lindsey Langenbrunner, Patrick (Shannon) Kolodge, Stephanie (Ben) Sather, Paul (Katie) Kolodge, Matthew, Derek (Courtney George), Wyatt, Eli, Ilei, and Marlo Benson; seven great-grandchildren; brother, William F. Moen; sister, Nancy Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 25, 2016 from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. Memorial Service at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet. See the family online guestbook at nelsonfuneralcare.net. In lieu of flowers, memorials could be given to First Lutheran Church or the CHUM Food Shelf, both in Duluth.