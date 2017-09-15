Kevin Quinn show moved to Symphony Hall
Disney Channel star Kevin Quinn will perform at 5 p.m. today at Symphony Hall, rather than Bayfront Festival Park.
The free Kids Live show, featuring the star of “Bunk’d” and “Adventures in Babysitting,” is part of the annual Balloon Festival. Doors will open at 3:45 p.m., with enough seating for 2,260 people.
Quinn was part of Season 12 of “American Idol,” sings the theme song for his TV show and regularly uses his social media platforms to post songs. He reportedly plans to release an EP.