Superior police launch 'Random Acts of Kindness' initiative
The Superior Police Department is taking part in its third "Random Acts of Kindness" initiative through December.
Officers will be distributing gift cards to members of the public who appear to be in need, who demonstrate good driving behavior or who are seen doing something kind for another person, the department said.
The initiative is assisted by the Garrett Carr Memorial (Team Carr), The Kitchen and Environmental Consulting & Testing.
"All the contributors to this program want to help make the holiday season a little brighter by 'paying it forward' and help improve relationships with the community the department is sworn to protect," Superior police said in a news release.