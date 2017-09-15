Bird tests positive for West Nile virus in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department recommends the following measures be taken:

Limit time spent outside at dawn and dusk.

Apply insect repellent to clothing as well as exposed skin.

Make sure window and door screens are in good repair.

Properly dispose of items around your property that hold water.

Clean roof gutter and downspouts for proper drainage.

Turn over wheelbarrows, wading pools, boats and canoes when not in use.

Change the water in birdbaths and pet dishes every three days.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs.

Trim tall grass, weeds and vines.

Landscape to prevent water from pooling in low-lying areas.

Eighty percent of people infected with West Nile do not get sick, but those who do usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle ache, rash and fatigue. Less than 1 percent get seriously ill with symptoms that include high fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, mental confusion, tremors, confusion, paralysis and coma.

To report a sick or dead crow, blue jay or raven, call the state Dead Bird Reporting Hotline at (800) 433-1610.