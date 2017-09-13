Help clean up the beaches in Superior this week

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday in the north parking lot of the Superior YMCA, from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve on Barker’s Island, and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the first parking lot on Wisconsin Point (look for the blue registration table).

Dress for the weather and wear appropriate shoes. Garbage bags, gloves and other clean-up materials will be provided.

All the debris collected in Superior will be documented, with the data used to target pollution prevention programs. Microplastic particles will be analyzed for toxic compounds by Dr. Lorena Rios Mendoza and her undergraduate research students at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

While there are organized events, you also may arrange your own beach cleanup or focus on riverbanks or other areas where debris could enter storm drains that flow into Lake Superior.

For more information or to host a site, contact Andrea Crouse at (715) 394-0392 or crousea@ci.superior.wi.us.