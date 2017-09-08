They were toting a copy of the Treaty of 1854 and commiserating in support of those who were arrested for disrupting new pipeline construction work on Enbridge sites near Superior.

"I use my ceded territory," said Korii Northrup of Cloquet, describing her affinity for hunting and gathering along the southern shore of Lake Superior. "They're taking away our resources by taking out these trees in the path of the pipeline corridor."

A series of worksite protests began Aug. 21 southwest of Superior — along miles' worth of construction on the Enbridge Line 3 replacement pipeline. Protests have included two sets of arrests, including the most recent arrests Thursday. Some of the detained protesters have locked themselves onto excavation equipment and others have appeared on the work sites both in support of the lockdowns and to record and livestream the proceedings on social media.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is leading the enforcement effort. Six people were arrested last week; on Thursday, five people were taken into custody for allegedly trespassing and obstructing worksites along County Road W near the state line with Minnesota.

Neo Gabo Benais, aka Dallon White, 33, of Cloquet, is the only person to have been arrested both times. He now faces two rounds of misdemeanor trespassing and resisting/obstruction charges along with a bail jumping charge tacked on — for disobeying a condition from his first arrest that he stay away from Enbridge work sites. He remained in jail at the time of Friday morning courthouse gathering, but was released later in the day.

Others arrested Thursday and charged Friday included Onzie Snowdon, 37, of Cloquet, for disorderly conduct/resisting arrest; Chase Wetzel, 26, of Bloomington, Ind., and Joseph Ryan, 24, of Fenton, Mo., on charges of trespassing, resisting/obstructing and destruction/damage/vandalism; and Amber Mae Duvall, 30, of University City, Mo., who was charged with resisting/obstructing and trespassing.

All charges to date in connection with the Line 3 protests have been misdemeanors.

Some of the water protectors are coming to protests after having first congregated at a camp outside Cloquet. But Ellen Hadley arrived outside the courthouse Friday direct from Anoka, Minn.

"I made the trip to stand with people and to hand out muffins," she said, carrying two containers of homemade muffins. "I'm a water protector, and I'm a retired English teacher. I live in Anoka and we drink water from the Mississippi River. We can't have leaks. We can't have it. We've got to get with green energy."

Enbridge is constructing a new pipeline to replace the existing 50-year-old Line 3 that crosses northern Minnesota on its route from Alberta to Superior. The replacement is currently under construction in Canada and Wisconsin, and awaiting the outcome of a review process in Minnesota.

"I support the need for a change of lifestyle," said Greg Boertje-Obed of Duluth, who came to the courthouse gathering with his wife. "We have to get away from using oil."

Northrup said that the 1854 treaty delivered to the courthouse grounds was the very one that applied to the lands 15 miles south which have become ground zero for the past two weeks of protests on the Line 3 project.

In a statement issued after Thursday's arrests, Enbridge said "it is our intent to seek to resolve differences of opinion through peaceful and respectful dialogue, but we cannot have trespassing, vandalism or unlawful actions that put people and the environment in harm's way."

But water protectors say their camps and protests can be viewed as forecasts for more to come should Enbridge gain Minnesota approval and begin construction across the state.

Northrup held a copy of the 1854 treaty in her hands Friday. She said she'd hoped for more than the 20 or so people in attendance.

But Hadley knew she was where she belonged. When she came upon the sidewalk scene, carrying muffins, she proclaimed, "We're at the right spot now."