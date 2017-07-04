Photos, video: Superior Fourth of July Parade

1 / 8

The Superior High School dance team and the marching band perform during the Superior Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday. Several thousand people lined Hammond Avenue and North 28th Street under a nearly cloudless sky to enjoy the parade, which was kicked off by a military flyover. Kids scrambled to gather candy and -- particularly popular on the sunny day -- freeze pops tossed out by passing parade entries. (Andrew Krueger / akrueger@duluthnews.com) 2 / 8

A marcher dressed as Stan Laurel takes part in the Superior Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday; another dressed as Oliver Hardy, the other half of the famous comedy duo, was on the other side of North 28th Street. They marched with the Busy Bodies of Duluth-Superior, the local chapter of the Sons of the Desert, an international Laurel and Hardy appreciation society. (Andrew Krueger / akrueger@duluthnews.com) 3 / 8

The color guard marches down North 28th Street during the Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday in Superior. (Andrew Krueger / akrueger@duluthnews.com) 4 / 8

Kids scramble to gather candy tossed from a passing float during the Superior Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday. (Andrew Krueger / akrueger@duluthnews.com) 5 / 8

Motorcycle riders lead the way to begin the Superior Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday. (Andrew Krueger / akrueger@duluthnews.com) 6 / 8

Zamboni machines take part in the Superior Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday. (Andrew Krueger / akrueger@duluthnews.com) 7 / 8