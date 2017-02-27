Fire causes $70,000 in damage to Superior duplex
A fire at a duplex in Superior late Sunday night caused an estimated $70,000 in damage.
The Superior Fire Department reported that crews responded to a report of a structure fire at 5917 Cumming Ave. in the South End neighborhood at 10:35 p.m. and, on arrival, found flames coming from two second-floor windows.
The residents of the duplex escaped the fire, but firefighters did rescue a dog from the upstairs apartment. The dog was given medical attention by fire crews before its owner took it to a veterinarian, the fire department reported.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire, which started in the kitchen of the upstairs apartment, and remained on the scene until 2:40 a.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.