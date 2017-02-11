Fundraisers set up for Superior fire victims

Two GoFundMe pages are collecting donations for the family of six who lived at 1915 Ogden Ave. — Cathy and Bob Moniasque, their daughter and three grandchildren.

"They are some of the nicest people I know," said Shyla Stegmann of Hermantown, who launched one campaign. "I don't have a million dollars to build them a new house. This is something I can do."

Stegmann said the family of six stayed with neighbors Wednesday night and has reached out to the Red Cross.

"They have insurance, but it doesn't help them right now," Stegmann said.

The fundraisers are at www.gofundme.com/moniasque-fire-fund and www.gofundme.com/devastating-fire-in-family-home.

A GoFundMe site also has been set up for the family from 2326 John Ave. — Steven Coone, Melissa Kujawa and their four children. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/steven-and-melissa.

There was a third fire in Superior last week, on Tuesday in a fifth-floor apartment at the Regina Hill apartments, 2415 E. Fifth St. That fire left two people injured, one critically.

The string of fires in such cold conditions — temperatures were in the single digits on Wednesday — left piles of frozen hose thawing on the Superior Fire Department headquarters floor.

"We're starting to run out of dry hoses to put on the rigs," Battalion Chief Steve Edwards said Thursday.

The ladder on one of the fire trucks froze in its extended position due to the cold; hoses froze to the ground and thick coatings of ice developed on trees and yards near the Ogden Avenue fire.

"The weather wasn't helping us," Edwards said. "Any time you fight fire in winter it's tough on the guys."