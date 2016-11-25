The Garrett Carr Memorial has donated nearly $1,500 worth of gift cards to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Superior Police Department. During the months of November and December, officers and deputies will distribute the cards to members of the public they have contact with.

The cards may be handed out to someone who appears to be in need, as recognition of good driving behavior or because the officer observed that person do something nice for someone else, the Superior Telegram reported.

Along with the card, officers will hand out a letter which explains the program and remembers Garrett Carr, who lost his life in a hunting accident in 2012 at the age of 27, leaving behind two small children.

"Not only will this continue to keep Garrett's memory alive, but will also bring awareness to the positives that law enforcement does in the community," the letter reads.

Carr's friends — Team Carr — hold an ice fishing tournament every year in his name. Part of the proceeds go to his children's life insurance policies; the rest returns to the community in the form of blaze orange hats for hunters, Toys for Tots and Random Acts of Kindness.

This year's memorial ice fishing tournament takes place on Jan. 7 at Circle Pines in Wascott.