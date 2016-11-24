Diversity listening session set for Tuesday in Superior

The Twin Ports Diversity Partnership was formed earlier this year to examine issues surrounding diversity in Duluth and Superior. The partnership includes local law enforcement, educators, faith and nonprofit organizations and diversity leaders.

“My ultimate hope is that when we do identify areas where there’s marginalized groups or disparities, that we can get the individuals involved in that particular issue to be open minded, look at them and see (if there are) policy changes that need to happen, are there changes in law that need to happen or just a different attitude,” said Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander, who is a member of the Twin Ports Diversity Partnership.