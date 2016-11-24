Diversity listening session set for Tuesday in Superior
A listening session on diversity issues is scheduled for Tuesday in Superior.
The meeting, hosted by Wisconsin Public Radio and the Twin Ports Diversity Partnership, is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Superior Public Library, 1530 Tower Ave. People will have three minutes apiece to discuss the diversity issues they would like to see addressed, and can also fill out comment cards with their input. The listening session will be broadcast as part of an upcoming episode of “Hear Me Out” on Wisconsin Public Radio.
The Twin Ports Diversity Partnership was formed earlier this year to examine issues surrounding diversity in Duluth and Superior. The partnership includes local law enforcement, educators, faith and nonprofit organizations and diversity leaders.
“My ultimate hope is that when we do identify areas where there’s marginalized groups or disparities, that we can get the individuals involved in that particular issue to be open minded, look at them and see (if there are) policy changes that need to happen, are there changes in law that need to happen or just a different attitude,” said Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander, who is a member of the Twin Ports Diversity Partnership.